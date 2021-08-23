Protect your legacy: Family trusts under the spotlight

Wealthy parents are often concerned about the preservation of their hard-earned family fortunes for their children, and rightly so: research has shown that about 70% of young heirs end up failing as custodians of the family wealth, sometimes squandering it within a few years after inheritance. One way for your clients to protect their legacy for future generations is by establishing a family trust.

A discretionary trust, founded by one of the family members, can play a vital role in protecting the family legacy in line with the overall family plan and long-term objectives. The trust deed should describe these objectives as well as the role the trust will play in achieving them.

Family members can be the nominated beneficiaries, including the second and subsequent generations and any trusts created for their benefit. The founder can appoint trustees who know the family dynamics and the individual family members, including their preferences (and even their vices). It is, however, important to also appoint an independent trustee with the necessary skill to manage trust affairs.

Alongside these trustees, individuals can be appointed from the team of family advisers, which usually include an accountant, family lawyer, portfolio manager, wealth manager, fiduciary specialist and tax adviser. They can ensure that the family plan is executed over generations, and that everyone involved understands the family’s long-term objectives.

Factors that need to be considered include:

the family value system;

financial literacy of the family members;

the family history;

building the family legacy; and

philanthropic intent.

Trustees to represent the next generation, who can be one or more of the founder’s children, can be named in the founder’s will, or in the trust deed. The family advisers should ensure the children receive trustee training and understand the nature and workings of a discretionary trust.