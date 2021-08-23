Companies / Financial Services Funeral insurance fraud spikes as Covid-19 makes it easier to source dead bodies BL PREMIUM

The Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) has released statistics showing that life insurers have recorded a 12% increase in fraudulent and dishonest claims across all lines of risk business in 2020.

More disturbingly, Asisa says fraudulent funeral claims have shown the biggest increase as SA’s overwhelmed mortuaries make it easier for criminals and syndicates to obtain dead bodies for the purposes of lodging illicit claims...