Desperate families and criminal syndicates drive a surge in funeral scams Some criminals go so far as to steal bodies from mortuaries to make fraudulent claims, says Asisa

The Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) has released statistics showing that life insurers have recorded a 12% increase in fraudulent and dishonest claims across all lines of risk business in 2020.

More disturbingly, Asisa says fraudulent funeral claims have shown the biggest increase as mortuaries overwhelmed by Covid-19 deaths make it easier for criminal syndicates to obtain dead bodies for the purposes of lodging illicit claims...