Auto & General Insurance pledges a further R50m to SA’s Covid-19 relief efforts

Auto & General Insurance and its holding company Telesure Investment Holdings (TIH) have pledged an additional R50m to assist with SA’s Covid-19 relief efforts.

In April 2020, the insurer pledged R320m, of which R50m was used to support the National Solidarity Fund and R70m for small businesses unable to earn an income during the lockdown period. About R200m was set aside to provide food security to over 1.2-million people in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and North West.

With a fourth wave of infections expected by December, the insurer has pledged the R50m which will be used to provide food security in areas most affected by Covid-19.

“We’ll be working with the trusted non-profit organisations that we used previously to feed over 300,000 people in communities that are in dire need. At the end of the day, hunger is a major concern and we want to play our part to assist those in need,” said TIH CEO Tom Creamer.

