Old Mutual appoints MD for newly created growth and innovation office
Vuyo Mpako will head a newly created office that aims to grow Old Mutual's earnings in existing and new markets
20 August 2021 - 16:05
Old Mutual, SA’s second largest life insurer, has named Vuyo Mpako as the MD of a newly created office that aims to increase earnings in existing and new markets.
The new growth and innovation office will be made up of three core functions that will support Old Mutual ‘s strategy of creating short-term value through new business ventures, delivering disruptive innovation, and realising long-term growth ambitions through creating and leveraging adjacent revenue streams...
