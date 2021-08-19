Companies / Financial Services Standard Bank says recent riots unlikely to derail economic recovery The unrest that captured global attention in July has dented confidence, but is not likely to derail SA’s economic recovery, the bank says BL PREMIUM

Africa’s biggest bank by assets, Standard Bank, says that violent riots and looting in July may have dented confidence, but it is unlikely to derail a nascent economic recovery that helped the group grow headline profit by half in its six months to end-June.

The 158-year old bank said on Thursday that headline earnings rose 52% to R11.47bn to end-June, aided by low interest rates globally and a recovery in client activity...