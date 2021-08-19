Companies / Financial Services Q&A: How Nedbank plans to decarbonise by 2045 The bank says the global decarbonisation trend presents SA with massive opportunities BL PREMIUM

Nedbank, SA’s fifth-biggest bank by market value, recently said it will be targeting renewable energy projects as a major growth driver amid a worldwide transition to a more sustainable economic system. CEO Mike Brown tells us more about this and other trends affecting the banking environment.

Sanlam and MTN recently announced a $100m partnership to roll out financial services products across Africa. How do traditional banks compete against mobile operators who are moving into financial services? ..