JSE delays opening as Naspers-Prosus share swap snags up bourse
Exchange says it was unable to process ‘large corporate actions’ on Tuesday, which is understood to involve record trading volumes in Naspers and Prosus after the two companies announced a share-swap arrangement
18 August 2021 - 11:58
The JSE was forced to delay the start of equities trading on Wednesday as it was still processing huge trading volumes from the previous day.
Trading reached a record R145bn on Tuesday after “large corporate actions” that “resulted in the JSE experiencing significant delays in processing these trades on some of its systems,” the stock exchange said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now