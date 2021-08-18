Companies / Financial Services JSE delays opening as Naspers-Prosus share swap snags up bourse Exchange says it was unable to process ‘large corporate actions’ on Tuesday, which is understood to involve record trading volumes in Naspers and Prosus after the two companies announced a share-swap arrangement BL PREMIUM

The JSE was forced to delay the start of equities trading on Wednesday as it was still processing huge trading volumes from the previous day.

Trading reached a record R145bn on Tuesday after “large corporate actions” that “resulted in the JSE experiencing significant delays in processing these trades on some of its systems,” the stock exchange said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday. ..