JP Morgan leads BEE initiative with R340m for SMEs JP Morgan becomes first global investment bank in SA to launch an equity equivalent investment programme

JP Morgan is stumping up R340m to help black-owned and operated small and medium enterprises (SMEs) access the funding they need to play a more active role in SA’s economy.

After more than two years of engagement with the department of trade, industry & competition, JP Morgan has become the first global investment bank in SA to launch an equity equivalent investment programme (EEIP). The initiative is being championed by the department as a way for multinationals to comply with broad-based BEE (BBBEE) legislation without ceding equity stakes...