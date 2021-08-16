Companies / Financial Services Absa takes aim at Standard Bank’s CIB dominance Interim CEO Jason Quinn wants to grow Absa’s corporate and investment banking division now that the Barclays unbundling is complete BL PREMIUM

Absa is taking aim at Standard Bank’s fee-rich corporate and investment banking (CIB) business as it seeks to tap new growth opportunities after its unbundling from Barclays.

Retail and business banking accounted for about 51% of Absa’s R8.18bn in headline earnings in the six months to end-June, with CIB bringing in the remaining 49% along with a small contribution from head office, Treasury and the bank’s other operations...