Quilter doubles net client cash flows in first half of 2021

Quilter, the UK wealth manager that was once part of the Old Mutual stable, has reported a 20% rise in first-half adjusted profit before tax, as net client cash flows more than doubled and assets under management and administration rose.

Adjusted profit before rose 20% to £85m in the six months to end-June, the London and JSE-listed financial services outfit said in a statement on Wednesday.

Net client cash flow surged 127% to £2.5bn (R51.2bn) year on year and represented 4% of opening assets under management and administration.

Net client cash flows refer to the difference between money received from customers — from premiums, deposits and investments — and money given back to them via claims, surrenders and maturities.

“I am pleased with our Interim results, which demonstrate strong growth in flows across our business, with a material improvement from our new platform following our final migration of clients and advisers in February,” CEO Paul Feeney said in a statement.

“This improving momentum sets us up well to achieve our medium-term target of 6% net flows from 2022 onwards.

Quilter has spent about £500m (R10.2bn) on a new technology platform that offers easier and more secure management of assets.

Total asset under management and administration, which represents the total market value of all financial assets managed and administered on behalf of clients, rose 7% to £126.6bn as at end-June.

Quilter declared an interim dividend of 1.7 pence per share, up compared with 1.0p a year ago.

The share price shed 3% to R33.65 on the opening trade on the JSE.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za