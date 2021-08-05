WATCH: Why the asset management industry needs to change

Despite a number of boutique asset management companies entering the market over the past few years, the industry remains heavily concentrated.

According to the latest figures from the Association for Savings and Investment SA, the seven largest companies in the collective investment schemes industry have a market share of 56% by assets under management. FundCraft believes this is because of systemic failures that make it difficult for investors to explore other options.

Alishia Seckam spoke to FundCraft chief strategy officer Gandy Gandidzanwa.​