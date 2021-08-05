News Leader
WATCH: Liberty boosts its defence against Covid-19
Liberty CEO David Munro talks to Business Day TV about the company’s prospects as it recovers from the effects of the pandemic
05 August 2021 - 07:37
Liberty has added R1bn to its pandemic reserves, which has led to an interim normalised operating loss of R465mn.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Liberty CEO David Munro for more about how the company is preparing to ride out the Covid-19 pandemic.
