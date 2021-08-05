Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Liberty boosts its defence against Covid-19

Liberty CEO David Munro talks to Business Day TV about the company’s prospects as it recovers from the effects of the pandemic

05 August 2021 - 07:37 Business Day TV
David Munro. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
David Munro. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Liberty has added R1bn to its pandemic reserves, which has led to an interim normalised operating loss of R465mn.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Liberty CEO David Munro for more about how the company is preparing to ride out the Covid-19 pandemic.

