Liberty suffers loss as it adds R1bn to Covid-19 provisions

Life insurance and asset manager Liberty Holdings suffered another loss after topping up its Covid-19 reserves by R1bn in the six months to end-June and opted to withhold paying a dividend, citing uncertainty about the direction of the pandemic.

Normalised operating loss was R465m, which is a notable improvement from the normalised operating loss of R1.54bn recorded in the year-earlier period, Liberty said in a statement on Wednesday.

Stripping out Covid-19 provisions, normalised operating earnings were R652m during the review period.

SA is still in the clutches of the third wave of the pandemic, though new cases in hardest-hit Gauteng appear to be levelling off.

In the meantime, SA’s vaccination drive is only now starting to gain momentum after a very slow start. Just more than 7-million people have so far been vaccinated so far out of the population of about 60-million.

Without achieving so-called herd immunity, health scientists warn there is the potential of the virus mutating, as evidenced by spread of highly transmissible Delta variant.

For insurance companies, the scares have cut deep as they set aside billions of rand worth of provisions to cover death and other related claims.

Liberty initially put aside R3bn in 2020 before this amount was subsequently topped amid increased Covid-19 caseload.

“A severe second and the start of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in continued challenging health and economic conditions during the first half of 2021,” Liberty said in a statement.

“The mass Covid-19 vaccine rollout has commenced in SA and is intensifying, but uncertainty related to the evolution and impact of the pandemic and associated waves remains.”

