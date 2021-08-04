Companies / Financial Services

Astoria gets a jolt from gun sales as restrictions loom

Threat of curtailment on firearm ownership probably boosted sales in the six months ended June, but recent violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal may delay new law

04 August 2021 - 13:08 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Investment firm Astoria, whose primary asset is focused on SA’s outdoor and leisure sector, says sales of non-lethal self-defence products and guns have soared recently, which was probably due to proposed restrictions on firearms.

Valued at R227m on the JSE, Mauritius-based Astoria's biggest asset is a one-third stake in Outdoor Investment Holdings (OIH). Other interests range from diamonds to services for used-car dealerships.

OIH owns the niche hunting and outdoor retailer, Safari & Outdoor, hunting and outdoor wholesalers Inyathi Supplies and Formalito, as well as the chain of mega pet stores, Family Pet Centre.

The investment group said on Wednesday the value of its OIH stake rose 69% to R191.7m in the course of its six months to end-June, with the group citing generally strong demand in SA’s outdoor-leisure market, while possible changes to firearm legislation may have brought forward some sales.

In May 2021, a draft of the Firearm Control Amendment Bill was published, which essentially looks to remove the option of licensing firearms for self-defence, among a number of other proposed curtailments, the group said.

“However, the terrible recent events in KwaZulu-Natal have dampened the prospects for any such amendments for a very long time or might even have eliminated the prospects for these changes substantially,” the group said.

Sales of non-lethal self defence products have increased substantially in the past 18 months, it said.

Astoria's other investments include a 1.1% stake in building materials and mining group Afrimat, valued at R81.2m, as well as 35.7% stake in diamond group Trans Hex.

OIH comprised 38.4% of Astoria's net assets at the end of June, Afrimat 16.3%, and Trans Hex 10.9%.

Astoria’s net asset value per share rose 28.8% to R8.80 in the six months to end-June, with Afrimat also faring well amid robust iron ore prices, which saw the value of Astoria’s stake rise by almost 35%.

During the period, Astoria sold its 70% stake in embattled retailer CNA for R1.2m, and said on Wednesday it was confident in the prospects of its remaining investees.

The group’s shares were trading at a 57% discount to their net asset value at the end of June, and were unchanged at R4 on Wednesday afternoon.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Astoria: Strictly for those with an ultra-long-term view

Key investments inside Astoria are small, but all have intriguing growth vectors
Companies
1 month ago

RAC’s asset-shuffling deal with Astoria unit could be done by the fourth quarter

If all goes to plan, RAC will be left with its only controlling stake in alternative gaming group GoldRush as its only asset
Companies
11 months ago

Anchor goes against the tide by steering clear of local equities

Offshore and fixed-income business help asset manager report record inflows
Companies
11 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Naspers investors fret as China keeps pushing the ...
Companies
2.
Jet lights a fire under TFG sales at home
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Caldera Energy CEO Thabo Kgogo dies of Covid-19
Companies / Energy
4.
NEF pledges R150m to black industrialists
Companies / Industrials
5.
Lonsa Group buys fibre cementmaker Everite for ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Anchor grows funds under management by 17%

Companies / Financial Services

CNA gets a new lease on life - literally

Business

Astoria buyout: diving for the JSE’s deep value

Money & Investing

Does RAC have other investment plans?

Companies

Investment firm RAC in major restructuring

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.