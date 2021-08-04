Astoria gets a jolt from gun sales as restrictions loom

Investment firm Astoria, whose primary asset is focused on SA’s outdoor and leisure sector, says sales of non-lethal self-defence products and guns have soared recently, which was probably due to proposed restrictions on firearms.

Valued at R227m on the JSE, Mauritius-based Astoria's biggest asset is a one-third stake in Outdoor Investment Holdings (OIH). Other interests range from diamonds to services for used-car dealerships.

OIH owns the niche hunting and outdoor retailer, Safari & Outdoor, hunting and outdoor wholesalers Inyathi Supplies and Formalito, as well as the chain of mega pet stores, Family Pet Centre.

The investment group said on Wednesday the value of its OIH stake rose 69% to R191.7m in the course of its six months to end-June, with the group citing generally strong demand in SA’s outdoor-leisure market, while possible changes to firearm legislation may have brought forward some sales.

In May 2021, a draft of the Firearm Control Amendment Bill was published, which essentially looks to remove the option of licensing firearms for self-defence, among a number of other proposed curtailments, the group said.

“However, the terrible recent events in KwaZulu-Natal have dampened the prospects for any such amendments for a very long time or might even have eliminated the prospects for these changes substantially,” the group said.

Sales of non-lethal self defence products have increased substantially in the past 18 months, it said.

Astoria's other investments include a 1.1% stake in building materials and mining group Afrimat, valued at R81.2m, as well as 35.7% stake in diamond group Trans Hex.

OIH comprised 38.4% of Astoria's net assets at the end of June, Afrimat 16.3%, and Trans Hex 10.9%.

Astoria’s net asset value per share rose 28.8% to R8.80 in the six months to end-June, with Afrimat also faring well amid robust iron ore prices, which saw the value of Astoria’s stake rise by almost 35%.

During the period, Astoria sold its 70% stake in embattled retailer CNA for R1.2m, and said on Wednesday it was confident in the prospects of its remaining investees.

The group’s shares were trading at a 57% discount to their net asset value at the end of June, and were unchanged at R4 on Wednesday afternoon.

