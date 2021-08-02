Companies / Financial Services

LSE’s Refinitiv service hit by third outage since April

Refinitiv is investigating the cause after customers were unable to access data and tools for several hours

02 August 2021 - 22:47 Joice Alves and Yoruk Bahceli
An employee passes share price information displayed on an electronic ticker board inside the London Stock Exchange Group’s offices in London, the UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES/LUKE MACGREGOR
An employee passes share price information displayed on an electronic ticker board inside the London Stock Exchange Group’s offices in London, the UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES/LUKE MACGREGOR

London — London Stock Exchange’s (LSE) Refinitiv news and data platform Eikon experienced an outage of several hours on Monday, the company said, its third such glitch in 2021.

The company reported similar issues in April and June.

An LSE customer support representative said the issue, which started at about 2.30pm local time, had mostly affected users in Asia and the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, leaving them able to see news headlines and prices but unable to open articles or data tools.

Refinitiv is investigating the cause, the representative said.

The outage prompted several people to say on Twitter that they were unable to access prices.

“It just kept saying 'connection lost, in offline mode' or words to that effect every 5/10 minutes,” Michael Brown, a market analyst at currency firm Caxton, said. “Had to shut it down, then log in again, it would work for a bit then repeat the above.”

It was unclear how many users were affected.

The stock exchange group completed its $27bn takeover of Refinitiv in January. The data provider has more than 40,000 customers and 400,000 end users.

Refinitiv pays Thomson Reuters for news it distributes on Refinitiv terminals. Thomson Reuters holds a minority stake in the LSE.

Reuters 

Robinhood ordered to pay record $70m penalty for lapses

Finra says retail trading app caused serious harm to millions of customers
Companies
1 month ago

Fastly outage shows just how exposed the world’s biggest websites are to disruptions

Major websites including the New York Times, Bloomberg News, and services such as Amazon.com and Shopify all went offline
Companies
1 month ago

London Stock Exchange probes outage at Refinitiv market data unit

Analysts are concerned integration costs of LSE’s purchase of the company will be heavier and cover a longer period than expected
Companies
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NEF pledges R150m to black industrialists
Companies / Industrials
2.
Ellies eyes benefits from load-shedding and ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
MTN shares bounce as threat of US anti-terror ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Jet lights a fire under TFG sales at home
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Pot consumers want it by the bucket
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.