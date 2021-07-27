Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: Why Liberty Two Degrees is optimistic about its future prospects

Liberty Two Degree CEO Amelia Beattie talks to Business Day TV about the company’s recovery from the effects of Covid-19

27 July 2021 - 07:40 Business Day TV
Liberty Two Degrees CEO Amelia Beattie. Picture: Supplied
Liberty Two Degrees CEO Amelia Beattie. Picture: Supplied

Liberty Two Degrees is optimistic about its future prospects as occupancy levels begin to pick up after the effect of Covid-19.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Liberty Two Degrees CEO Amelia Beattie about the recovery and how the landlord plans to take full advantage of the situation.

Or listen to the full audio:

