WATCH: Why Liberty Two Degrees is optimistic about its future prospects
Liberty Two Degree CEO Amelia Beattie talks to Business Day TV about the company’s recovery from the effects of Covid-19
27 July 2021 - 07:40
Liberty Two Degrees is optimistic about its future prospects as occupancy levels begin to pick up after the effect of Covid-19.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Liberty Two Degrees CEO Amelia Beattie about the recovery and how the landlord plans to take full advantage of the situation.
Or listen to the full audio:
