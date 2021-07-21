News Leader
WATCH: Can Sasria honour all looting claims?
Sasria MD Cedric Masondo talks to Business Day TV about the organisation’s ability to handle claims resulting from the recent riots
21 July 2021 - 08:11
Sasria is SA’s sole insurer covering risks such as civil unrest, public disorder, strikes, riots and terrorism. The cost of last week’s damage to retailers and retail properties is estimated at more than R20bn, and Sasria is expected to cover a large part of the bill.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Sasria MD Cedric Masondo about the organisation’s ability to handle claims of this magnitude
