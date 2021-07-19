Remgro takes part in CIVH rights offer

Remgro, the investment heavyweight chaired and controlled by Johann Rupert, says it will take part in a rights offer by its subsidiary Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH) that successfully raised R3.72bn in equity.

CIVH is Remgro's telecommunications unit consisting of Dark Fibre Africa (DFA), a wholesale, open-access fibre infrastructure and connectivity provider in SA and fibre-to-the-home company Vumatel. Remgro owns a 55.2% stake in CIVH.

CIVH says it will use the funds to repay all its debt at the holding company level, which was previously incurred in support of the acquisition of Vumatel.

In addition, the funds will be invested in future opportunities. Remgro sees growth for CIVH as “the extension of active ethernet, gigabit passive optic network and reach” expands to new regions for Vumatel, and “the flexibility of the business model continues to see strong growth in long-term contracts and annuity income in DFA.”

In the year to December 2021, CIVH’s contribution to Remgro’s headline earnings amounted to a loss of R209m, compared with a loss of R197m previously. Remgro said the underlying performance of the unit improved due to a 17% increase in revenue, coupled with cost reductions in the reporting period.

CIVH will be well funded after the rights issues and “positioned for its next phase of growth,” Remgro’s Pieter Uys said in a statement. “This further allocation of capital reaffirms our support for the CIVH team, market position and broader investment into developing the SA broadband telecommunications infrastructure, enabling jobs and access to the economy’’.

