WATCH: Standard Bank proposes Liberty takeover

Business Day TV spoke to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala and Liberty CEO David Munro

16 July 2021 - 07:37 Business Day TV
Standard Bank has made a buyout offer for Liberty. The boards of both firms believe the acquisition will facilitate the creation of a formidable competitor in Africa’s financial services sector.

