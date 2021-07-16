WATCH: Standard Bank proposes Liberty takeover
16 July 2021 - 07:37
Standard Bank has made a buyout offer for Liberty. The boards of both firms believe the acquisition will facilitate the creation of a formidable competitor in Africa’s financial services sector.
Business Day TV spoke to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala and Liberty CEO David Munro about the proposed takeover.
