Standard Bank makes R12bn buyout offer to remaining Liberty shareholders

Standard Bank, Africa’s largest bank by assets, has offered to buy out the remaining shares in Liberty Holdings it does not already own, seeking to integrate the insurer and asset manager as it eyes the creation of a formidable and diversified financial services group in Africa.

The R89.46 offer, which is a combination of shares and cash, represents a premium of 32.6% to Liberty’s share price on Wednesday, and values the group at R25.6bn...