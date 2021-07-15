Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank eyes full control of Liberty with R11bn deal

Critics say the bancassurance model did not work when it was tried in the past

BL PREMIUM
15 July 2021 - 08:49 Karl Gernetzky
UPDATED 15 July 2021 - 18:59

Standard Bank plans to take full control of Liberty Holdings in an R11bn deal that will create a pan-African financial services conglomerate and double down on a business model some have ditched.  

Under the cash and share deal unveiled on Thursday, Standard Bank — Africa’s largest bank by assets, which already owns 53.6% of the insurance group — has offered R89.96 per share. It is a 33% premium to Liberty’s close on Wednesday and values the group at R25.6bn...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now