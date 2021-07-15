Standard Bank eyes full control of Liberty with R11bn deal
Critics say the bancassurance model did not work when it was tried in the past
15 July 2021 - 08:49
UPDATED 15 July 2021 - 18:59
Standard Bank plans to take full control of Liberty Holdings in an R11bn deal that will create a pan-African financial services conglomerate and double down on a business model some have ditched.
Under the cash and share deal unveiled on Thursday, Standard Bank — Africa’s largest bank by assets, which already owns 53.6% of the insurance group — has offered R89.96 per share. It is a 33% premium to Liberty’s close on Wednesday and values the group at R25.6bn...
