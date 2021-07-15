Companies / Financial Services Q&A: Weighing in on the side of rejected insurance claimants ICA suggests insurers took poor legal advice in choosing to challenge Covid-19 CBI claims BL PREMIUM

Insurance Claims Africa (ICA), is the public loss adjuster that has been at the forefront of representing disgruntled policyholders in their fight with insurers over Covid-19 contingent business interruption (CBI) claims. CEO Ryan Woolley chats to Business Day and explains why he thinks insurers’ apparent reluctance to settle Covid-19 related CBI claims has been misguided.

Q: Insurance Claims Africa has spearheaded the fight by policymakers to get their Covid-19-related CBI claims settled. Tell us a bit about the history of the company and why it was founded...