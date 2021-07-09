Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Why the Bank is positive about local banks

Ashburton Investment chief investment officer Patrice Rassou talks to Business Day TV about the recovery of SA banks

09 July 2021 - 07:59 Business Day TV
The SA Reserve Bank is optimistic about the banking sector but some analysts are wary, and have said that earnings will gradually start to recover only over the next three years.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam discussed this in detail with Patrice Rassou, chief investment officer at Ashburton Investments.

