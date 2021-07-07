Insurers ‘laughing to the bank’ while clients suffer, ICA says
Research by independent economist shows short-term insurance industry’s premium income rose to a record high of R130.5bn in 2020
07 July 2021 - 12:01
Insurance Claims Africa (ICA), the public loss adjuster spearheading the fight against insurers over Covid-19 business interruption claims, says SA’s short-term insurance industry reaped huge financial windfalls during the pandemic yet dragged its heels over settling claims related to coronavirus.
Using research by independent economist Roelof Botha and Keith Lockwood from the Gordon Institute of Business Science, ICA argues there is a vast disparity between the financial gains earned by short-term insurers since the onset of the pandemic and the struggles of policyholders battling to receive payment for Covid-19-related business-interruption claims...
