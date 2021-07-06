Companies / Financial Services ICA hints at ‘groundbreaking’ litigation’ against short-term insurers ICA blasts insurers over Covid-19 business interruption claims and hints at US-style litigation for further damages caused by delayed payouts BL PREMIUM

Insurance Claims Africa (ICA), the public loss adjuster spearheading the fight against insurers over Covid-19 business interruption claims, has lambasted SA's short-term insurance sector for using lawyers to delay settling claims and has hinted it may launch “groundbreaking litigation” against the sector.

Armed with research on the short-term insurance sector’s finances compiled by independent economist Roelof Botha, ICA held a virtual media conference on Tuesday during which it accused the short-term insurance industry of reaping huge windfalls during the pandemic while refusing to pay out claims to clients whose businesses were devastated by Covid-19. ICA was particularly critical of Santam, saying its reputation had been sullied and that its hospitality and leisure insurance division was “an absolute mess”...