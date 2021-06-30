Companies / Financial Services Remgro says most of its investees are on the recovery path Headline earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to rise at least 60% in the year to end-June BL PREMIUM

Remgro, the investment heavyweight chaired and controlled by Johann Rupert, has signalled that most of its investee companies are on the recovery path, although private hospital operator Mediclinic is still feeling pandemic-related pressure.

Remgro, which holds about 45% of Mediclinic, said in a trading update headline earnings per share from continuing operations were expected to rise at least 60% in its year to end-June. The prior year had seen the emergence of Covid-19 as a major threat to earnings, while Remgro had also made a one-off R500m relief contribution to a fund for SA's small and medium-sized enterprises...