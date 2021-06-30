Mastercard SME Index: 61% of SA SMMEs plan for growth

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to put pressure on small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) financially and operationally in SA, six in 10 business owners say they are proactively planning for and expecting growth in the next year. This is according to the Mastercard SME Index, which surveyed 300 SMMEs in SA between April and mid-May 2021.

While most (84%) of SA SMMEs say the pandemic has negatively affected their revenue, looking forward, 79% are projecting their earnings will either hold steady or grow in the next year.

SMMEs in SA identified “upskilling staff for the future” (58%) as the top area that offers the highest growth potential for their businesses, closely followed by “better data, analytics and insights” (57%).

“Digitising business operations, sales and admin” (53%) came in as the third driver, followed by “the acceptance of digital payments across multiple channels” (48%). This omnichannel approach is an important consideration for all businesses as last month’s New Payment Index found that 95% of SA consumers will consider using at least one emerging payment method in the next year, varying from contactless, QR codes, biometrics or cryptocurrency. The ability to “do business and transact internationally” (48%) rounded out the top five drivers.

Ensuring SMMEs have the support they need to go digital and grow digitally is an important focus for Mastercard. The company works with various stakeholders, including the government and banking institutions, to create solutions that will assist in the growth of SMMEs, which represent 98% of all businesses in SA.