Demand for cash will continue to grow, says banker turned entrepreneur
Former Investec unit CEO Steven Heilbron has grown Cash Connect into one of the country’s largest managers of cash
29 June 2021 - 20:07
Steven Heilbron, the former CEO of Investec’s British bank and pan-European operations that now oversees one of the largest cash management companies in the country, says demand for notes and coins will continue to grow.
After nearly two decades building a bank to serve entrepreneurs and wealthy clients in the UK and Europe, Heilbron returned with his family from London in 2013 and acquired a small business called Cash Connect with which to begin his own journey as an entrepreneur...
