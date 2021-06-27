JSE expects earnings to fall by a quarter
Lower volumes on trading platforms lead to a decline in fee and commission income
27 June 2021 - 16:07
The country’s largest stock exchange expects earnings to fall by about a quarter for the interim period to end-June as lower volumes through its bond and equity platform led to a decline in commissions over the period.
In a trading update published on Friday, the JSE says it expects to generate headline earnings per share of R3.86-R4.32 for the six-month period, a decline of 24%-32% vs the corresponding period in 2020...
