Companies / Financial Services JSE expects earnings to fall by a quarter Lower volumes on trading platforms lead to a decline in fee and commission income

The country’s largest stock exchange expects earnings to fall by about a quarter for the interim period to end-June as lower volumes through its bond and equity platform led to a decline in commissions over the period.

In a trading update published on Friday, the JSE says it expects to generate headline earnings per share of R3.86-R4.32 for the six-month period, a decline of 24%-32% vs the corresponding period in 2020...