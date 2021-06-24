Old Mutual surges 8% on news of Nedbank unbundling
The insurance group said after markets closed on Wednesday it intended to unbundle most of its stake to shareholders, worth R10bn
24 June 2021 - 10:58
Old Mutual’s shares were on track for their best day in seven months on Thursday morning, after it said it planned to return about R10bn to shareholders through unbundling part of its stake in Nedbank.
The insurance giant said after markets closed on Wednesday that it planned to distribute 12.2% of its 19.4% stake in Nedbank, which is SA's fourth-largest bank by assets...
