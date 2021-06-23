Load-shedding and slow vaccine rollout put economic recovery at risk, says Old Mutual
SA’s persistent energy problems, slow vaccination drive, and third wave all pose a risk to its economic recovery, the insurance giant says
23 June 2021 - 08:38
Life insurer Old Mutual has warned that SA’s economic recovery is under threat from a slow vaccination drive, load-shedding and a third wave, but says it is too soon to tell if it will need to put aside additional provisions.
Life insurers have been forced to set aside billions of rand in reserve as Covid-19 led to a spike in mortality claims, with the country now grappling with a third wave of the pandemic that is gaining momentum and putting particular pressure on SA’s economic hub. ..
