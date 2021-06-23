Companies / Financial Services

Brait turns a profit after sale of Iceland Foods

The investment holding company managed to grow its net asset value per share in the second half of its 2021 year

BL PREMIUM
23 June 2021 - 10:06 Karl Gernetzky

Investment holding company Brait, which owns SA’s largest gym chain Virgin Active, says it managed to turn a profit in its year to end-March, boosted by a profitable sale of its Iceland Foods business.

The investment holding company, in which billionaire Christo Wiese still holds a substantial stake, reported its net asset value fell 4.47% to R7.90 year on year to end-March, but was up 2.5% from the end of September...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now