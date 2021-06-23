Companies / Financial Services Brait turns a profit after sale of Iceland Foods The investment holding company managed to grow its net asset value per share in the second half of its 2021 year BL PREMIUM

Investment holding company Brait, which owns SA’s largest gym chain Virgin Active, says it managed to turn a profit in its year to end-March, boosted by a profitable sale of its Iceland Foods business.

The investment holding company, in which billionaire Christo Wiese still holds a substantial stake, reported its net asset value fell 4.47% to R7.90 year on year to end-March, but was up 2.5% from the end of September...