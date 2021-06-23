Brait turns a profit after sale of Iceland Foods
The investment holding company managed to grow its net asset value per share in the second half of its 2021 year
23 June 2021 - 10:06
Investment holding company Brait, which owns SA’s largest gym chain Virgin Active, says it managed to turn a profit in its year to end-March, boosted by a profitable sale of its Iceland Foods business.
The investment holding company, in which billionaire Christo Wiese still holds a substantial stake, reported its net asset value fell 4.47% to R7.90 year on year to end-March, but was up 2.5% from the end of September...
