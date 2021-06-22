Companies / Financial Services Sanlam survey reveals devastating toll of Covid-19 on savings Retirement fund members opted to suspend contributions for an average of four-and-a-half months in 2020 BL PREMIUM

Sanlam’s 40th Benchmark Survey, a yearly analysis of the local retirement fund industry, showed that retirement fund members suspended their contributions across all fund types for an average of four-and-a-half months in 2020 due to the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Sanlam Benchmark Survey released on Tuesday also showed that 27% of standalone retirement funds and 41% of participating employers in umbrella funds suspended contributions to their retirement funds as the pandemic and consequent lockdowns resulted in mass retrenchments and severely constrained consumer finances. Sanlam’s survey, which collected data between March 17 2020 and April 28 2021, covered 90 standalone funds, 10 standalone trade union funds and 100 participating employers in commercial umbrella funds. The 10 trade union funds alone represented a total of R109bn in assets and 512,200 members...