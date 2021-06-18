Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: How business preferences are changing

Nedbank CIB’s Sheetal Shah talks to Business Day TV about the evolution of the business customer

18 June 2021 - 07:37 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHING POSSIBLE
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHING POSSIBLE

In this week’s look into the Future of Business, we focus on how the business’s behaviour and preferences are changing as the world emerges from the harshness of the Covid-19 restrictions, and how technological innovation is driving solutions and creating opportunities.

Business Day TV speaks to Nedbank CIB head of transactional banking sales Sheetal Shah on the evolution of the business customer.

Nedbank CIB’s Sheetal Shah talks to Business Day TV about the evolution of the business customer

Jobs Funds has tripled value of funds available for job creation in past decade

Effective solutions will be realised through partnership and collaboration, innovation and risk sharing
15 hours ago

WEBINAR | How to reset your business post-pandemic

SMEs must be poised to take the gaps presented in a recovering economy
2 days ago

Regulating emerging technologies

Regulations must not just reduce the power of big business, but also increase the participation of small new entrants
16 hours ago

Nathaniel Bullard: Boardrooms face climate culture shock

Companies must prepare for a cohort of fresh faces at meetings behind closed doors
18 hours ago
