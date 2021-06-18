News Leader
WATCH: How business preferences are changing
Nedbank CIB’s Sheetal Shah talks to Business Day TV about the evolution of the business customer
18 June 2021 - 07:37
In this week’s look into the Future of Business, we focus on how the business’s behaviour and preferences are changing as the world emerges from the harshness of the Covid-19 restrictions, and how technological innovation is driving solutions and creating opportunities.
Business Day TV speaks to Nedbank CIB head of transactional banking sales Sheetal Shah on the evolution of the business customer.
