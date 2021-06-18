News Leader
WATCH: Access Bank launches SA offering
18 June 2021 - 07:21
Nigerian banking giant Access Bank is entering the SA market. The group has launched a retail bank in SA and plans to open four branches before the end of the year.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Access Bank SA MD Bennie van Rooy.
