Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: Access Bank launches SA offering

Access Bank SA MD Bennie van Rooy talks to Business Day TV about the launch of the new retail bank in SA

18 June 2021 - 07:21 Business Day TV
Access Bank SA CEO Bennie van Rooy. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Access Bank SA CEO Bennie van Rooy. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Nigerian banking giant Access Bank is entering the SA market. The group has launched a retail bank in SA and plans to open four branches before the end of the year.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Access Bank SA MD Bennie van Rooy.

Access Bank SA MD Bennie van Rooy talks to Business Day TV about the launch of the new retail bank in SA

Access Bank to build full service offering after Grobank acquisition

New transactional consumer facing and SME offering will rely on technology provided by Nigerian parent company.
Companies
3 days ago

African debt offers investors a spectrum of risk profiles

SPONSORED | Egypt is arguably the best reform story in emerging markets over the past few years
Money & Investing
17 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Trust SA to cock up even benign forms of corruption

A book on how some forms of graft work to grow the economy needs to be studied, especially by ANC's factions
Opinion
1 day ago
Access Bank SA CEO Bennie van Rooy. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Access Bank SA CEO Bennie van Rooy. Picture: SUPPLIED.
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Labat misses results deadline, putting JSE ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Harbour Arch project set to rival V&A ...
Companies / Property
3.
Consol reviews its decision to put R1.5bn factory ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Imperial Logistics buys Namibia’s Deep Catch to ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
What you need to know about winding up a deceased ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.