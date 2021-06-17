News Leader
WATCH: Why Sanlam is buying Alexander Forbes’s life insurance business
Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty talks to Business Day TV about the group’s acquisition
17 June 2021 - 07:58
Sanlam has agreed to buy Alexander Forbes’s group risk and retail life business for R100m.
Business Day TV spoke to Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty about the acquisition.
