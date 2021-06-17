Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Why Sanlam is buying Alexander Forbes’s life insurance business

Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty talks to Business Day TV about the group’s acquisition

17 June 2021 - 07:58 Business Day TV
Paul Hanratty. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF

Sanlam has agreed to buy Alexander Forbes’s group risk and retail life business for R100m.

Business Day TV spoke to Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty about the acquisition.

