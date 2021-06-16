Companies / Financial Services Liberty pins growth hopes on ‘augmented-human’ approach BL PREMIUM

Liberty Holdings, the insurance and investment group controlled by Standard Bank, is hoping that using new digital tools to augment the almost 13,000-strong intermediary network it uses to distribute its products will help it win back market share it has lost to asset managers and rival companies in recent years.

Johan Minnie, Liberty’s group executive for client and advisory services, says this “augmented human process” will allow it to automate between 70% and 80% of the administrative functions of the financial advisers it relies on to distribute its products, thereby allowing them to spend more face-time with clients. ..