WATCH: Alexander Forbes posts ‘resilient’ results
Alexander Forbes CEO Dawie de Villiers talks to Business Day TV about the financial performance of SA’s largest pension fund administrator
15 June 2021 - 07:32
Alexander Forbes has posted an annual operating income of R3.1bn — in line with the previous year’s figure. SA’s largest pension funds administrator has described this performance as pleasing, given the challenging trading environment it has had to navigate as a result of Covid-19.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Dawie de Villiers for more detail.
