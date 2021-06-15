Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Alexander Forbes posts ‘resilient’ results

Alexander Forbes CEO Dawie de Villiers talks to Business Day TV about the financial performance of SA’s largest pension fund administrator

15 June 2021 - 07:32 Business Day TV
Dawie de Villiers CEO of Alexander Forbes annual results presentation. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Dawie de Villiers CEO of Alexander Forbes annual results presentation. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Alexander Forbes has posted an annual operating income of R3.1bn — in line with the previous year’s figure. SA’s largest pension funds administrator has described this performance as pleasing, given the challenging trading environment it has had to navigate as a result of Covid-19.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Dawie de Villiers for more detail.

Alexander Forbes CEO Dawie de Villiers talks to Business Day TV about the financial performance of SA’s largest pension fund administrator

Alexander Forbes targets acquisition in employee benefits sector

The pension fund administrator is pursuing a ‘sizeable acquisition’ after selling unit to Sanlam
Companies
19 hours ago

Sanlam to buy Alexander Forbes unit for R100m

Retirement fund administrator agrees to offload its group risk and retail life unit as it completes its exit from the insurance industry
Companies
18 hours ago

How your finances are affecting your health

SPONSORED | Count on Alexander Forbes for advice on financial health that contributes to physical health
Lifestyle
4 days ago

WATCH: The week in perspective

Michael Avery and his panel talks about the news headlines from the past week
National
3 days ago

Alexander Forbes expects profit fall and warns of UK legacy woes

Group says despite focus on cost containment, it is feeling effects of reduced earnings base while legacy liabilities have risen significantly
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pick n Pay’s exclusivity provisions in lease deal ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sanlam to buy Alexander Forbes unit for R100m
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Mobile network Rain ‘a victim of its own success’
Companies / Financial Services
4.
PIC not funding Takatso takeover of SAA
Companies
5.
Wierzycka back with plan to commercialise ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.