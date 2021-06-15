Companies / Financial Services PwC’s new strategy to grow revenue includes ESG investment PwC Africa CEO Dion Shango says the top priority is to deliver quality across the group’s businesses BL PREMIUM

Global auditing and accounting firm PwC will embark on a strategy called the New Equation that will see the local arm of the multinational financial services company grow revenues and increase headcount.

The initiative will see an investment to develop capabilities in new and emerging lines of business such as the environmental, social and governance (ESG) field, climate finance and leadership, as well as the employing of technology to improve audit outcomes. ..