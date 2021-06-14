Companies / Financial Services Alexander Forbes the latest to embrace ESG The pension fund administrator says it will increasingly select asset managers based on their environmental, social and governance commitment BL PREMIUM

Alexander Forbes has become the latest financial services firm to commit to using environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles to screen investments.

The pension fund administrator said it would continue to “embed ESG principles” when making investment allocations in the multi-managed funds it oversees as it looks to reposition itself as a market leading consulting, investment solutions and employee benefits group...