Mobile network Rain ‘a victim of its own success’
13 June 2021 - 18:40
Patrice Motsepe’s investment holding company, African Rainbow Capital Investments (Arc), says mobile network Rain, in which Arc has a 20% stake, has been a victim of its own success as higher-than-expected demand from consumers and businesses during the lockdown put pressure on its network.
In an update on the first three months of the year, the investment holding company said lockdowns led to a wave of demand from consumers switching to working from home and buying online, causing it to provide substandard network quality. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now