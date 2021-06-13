Companies / Financial Services Mobile network Rain ‘a victim of its own success’ BL PREMIUM

Patrice Motsepe’s investment holding company, African Rainbow Capital Investments (Arc), says mobile network Rain, in which Arc has a 20% stake, has been a victim of its own success as higher-than-expected demand from consumers and businesses during the lockdown put pressure on its network.

In an update on the first three months of the year, the investment holding company said lockdowns led to a wave of demand from consumers switching to working from home and buying online, causing it to provide substandard network quality. ..