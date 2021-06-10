Companies / Financial Services Cabinet approves new board for Irba The new 10-member board will oversee the renewal of the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors BL PREMIUM

Cabinet has approved a new 10-member board for the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors (Irba) that will oversee the renewal of the auditor watchdog.

The new board will take over from the caretaker board comprising Nonkululeko Gobodo and Roy Andersen, who were drafted to run the organisation after the dissolution of the previous board and the departure of Irba’s former CEO, Jenitha John, in February. ..