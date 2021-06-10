Cabinet approves new board for Irba
The new 10-member board will oversee the renewal of the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors
10 June 2021 - 14:01
Cabinet has approved a new 10-member board for the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors (Irba) that will oversee the renewal of the auditor watchdog.
The new board will take over from the caretaker board comprising Nonkululeko Gobodo and Roy Andersen, who were drafted to run the organisation after the dissolution of the previous board and the departure of Irba’s former CEO, Jenitha John, in February. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now