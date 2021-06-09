Wierzycka insists her return won’t undermine Hufton’s leadership as CEO
Sygnia co-founder returns as executive chair just nine days into David Hufton’s tenure as sole CEO
09 June 2021 - 15:05
UPDATED 09 June 2021 - 23:18
Sygnia co-founder Magda Wierzycka has made a spectacular return to the company as executive chair a little more than two months after announcing she was stepping down and just nine days into David Hufton’s tenure as sole CEO.
Wierzycka, who said on March 25 she would relinquish her joint-CEO role at the end of May to focus on strategy and new opportunities, returns in a new leadership position "with immediate effect", the asset manager said on Wednesday...
