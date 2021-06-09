Companies / Financial Services Magda Wierzycka in shock return to Sygnia Co-founder of Sygnia returns as executive chair just days after formally stepping down as co-CEO of the company BL PREMIUM

Sygnia co-founder Magda Wierzycka has made a spectacular return to the asset management firm in the new role of executive chair, a little more than two months after announcing she would be stepping down as co-CEO of the company she helped found in 2006.

Wierzycka, who said on March 25 that she would relinquish her joint-CEO role at the end of May to focus on “new opportunities”, will now return in a new leadership position, according to a statement on Wednesday. The announcement comes just two days after Sygnia released its interim results, reporting that after-tax profit rose 16% to R105.84m in the six months to end-March, allowing for a gross dividend of 55c per share...