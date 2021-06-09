Magda Wierzycka in shock return to Sygnia
Co-founder of Sygnia returns as executive chair just days after formally stepping down as co-CEO of the company
09 June 2021 - 15:05
Sygnia co-founder Magda Wierzycka has made a spectacular return to the asset management firm in the new role of executive chair, a little more than two months after announcing she would be stepping down as co-CEO of the company she helped found in 2006.
Wierzycka, who said on March 25 that she would relinquish her joint-CEO role at the end of May to focus on “new opportunities”, will now return in a new leadership position, according to a statement on Wednesday. The announcement comes just two days after Sygnia released its interim results, reporting that after-tax profit rose 16% to R105.84m in the six months to end-March, allowing for a gross dividend of 55c per share...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now