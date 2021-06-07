Vunani eyes acquisitions and turnaround after Covid-19 hit
The pandemic put pressure on the group’s insurance business, but it is still expecting to grow
07 June 2021 - 09:17
Diversified financial services group Vunani, which is cautiously optimistic it will bounce back after Covid-19 hit its new insurance business, is still seeing opportunities in the market and could make acquisitions in the next months.
The pandemic hit the insurance industry hard, forcing them to set aside cash as businesses are shuttered even as mortality claims rose, with Covid-19 also putting existing contracts and future business at risk...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now