Vunani eyes acquisitions and turnaround after Covid-19 hit The pandemic put pressure on the group's insurance business, but it is still expecting to grow

Diversified financial services group Vunani, which is cautiously optimistic it will bounce back after Covid-19 hit its new insurance business, is still seeing opportunities in the market and could make acquisitions in the next months.

The pandemic hit the insurance industry hard, forcing them to set aside cash as businesses are shuttered even as mortality claims rose, with Covid-19 also putting existing contracts and future business at risk...