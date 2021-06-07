FirstRand’s profit rise adds to evidence of faster-than-expected recovery
The banking group predicts headline earnings per share will rise more than a third as consumers lead the charge
07 June 2021 - 10:55
UPDATED 07 June 2021 - 15:20
In further confirmation that SA’s economic recovery has been faster than expected, banking group FirstRand now expects headline profit to rise more than a third in its year to end-June, reporting that consumer spending in SA has returned to pre-Covid-19 levels.
FirstRand has joined Standard Bank in saying the outlook for SA’s economy has brightened, amid a global economic recovery and easy international monetary conditions, which have helped support commodity prices and the rand...
