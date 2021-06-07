Companies / Financial Services FirstRand’s profit rise adds to evidence of faster-than-expected recovery The banking group predicts headline earnings per share will rise more than a third as consumers lead the charge BL PREMIUM

In further confirmation that SA’s economic recovery has been faster than expected, banking group FirstRand now expects headline profit to rise more than a third in its year to end-June, reporting that consumer spending in SA has returned to pre-Covid-19 levels.

FirstRand has joined Standard Bank in saying the outlook for SA’s economy has brightened, amid a global economic recovery and easy international monetary conditions, which have helped support commodity prices and the rand...