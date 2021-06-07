Companies / Financial Services BANKING FirstRand profit adds to signals of faster recovery The banking group predicts headline earnings per share will rise more than a third as consumers lead the charge BL PREMIUM

In further confirmation of a faster-than-forecast economic recovery, FirstRand flagged a rise in annual profit of more than a third as it let out billions of rand in reserves set aside to cover pandemic-induced bad loans.

FirstRand expects headline earnings per share — the main profit measure in SA, which excludes certain one-off items — to rise at least 35% in its year to the end of June, from 308.9c previously...