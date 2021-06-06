Companies / Financial Services Absa delays financing policy on mining, oil and gas by six months The bank is now expected to deliver the key policy document by the end of 2021 BL PREMIUM

The country’s fourth-largest bank by assets says it will push out the tabling of a financing policy for oil and gas projects and mining by six months and will now deliver one by the end of the year.

“The work is far advanced in terms of being able to announce that oil and gas standard. I think we may miss the date of the first half of the year slightly, but it is going through approval of the various executive committees in the group right now,” said Absa chair Wendy Lucas-Bull, speaking at the company’s annual general meeting on Friday...