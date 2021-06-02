Companies / Financial Services Banks’ bad debts to return to normal in 2023, says S&P BL PREMIUM

Ratings agency S&P Global says it will take another 18 months before the increase in banks’ bad debt expenses arising from the 2020 economic shutdown subsides to levels last seen before the pandemic.

Last year saw a steep rise in consumers being unable to meet their obligations, even after substantial relief was provided in a uniform measure by local banks and interest rates were slashed to record lows by the SA Reserve Bank. ..